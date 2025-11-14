Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Another group of former IDPs arrives in Agali village in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

    Domestic policy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 08:15
    Another group of former IDPs arrives in Agali village in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

    In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale return to territories liberated from occupation continues, Report informs.

    As many as 41 families, comprising 110 people, have been resettled to the Agali village in the Zangilan district at this stage.

    The resettlers in Agali are families who previously lived temporarily in various regions of the republic, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    Returning residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state support. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers, and honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the country's lands.

    Azerbaijan former IDPs Zangilan
    Photo
    Zəngilanın Ağalı kəndinə növbəti köç karvanı yola salınıb
    Photo
    В село Агалы Зангиланского района выехала очередная группа бывших вынужденных переселенцев

    Latest News

    09:36

    Oil prices rise 1.5%

    Energy
    09:25

    Trump to attend Davos forum in 2026

    Other countries
    09:21

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:10

    US officially approves S. Korea's nuclear sub drive

    Other countries
    08:56

    US readies large-scale exemptions from duties to curb rising food prices

    Other countries
    08:45

    IMF sees signs of US economic strain but lack of data due to shutdown clouds picture

    Other countries
    08:35

    Pentagon presents Trump with options for potential operations in Venezuela

    Other countries
    08:25

    US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford to approach Venezuela in coming days

    Other countries
    08:15
    Photo

    Another group of former IDPs arrives in Agali village in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed