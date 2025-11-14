Another group of former IDPs arrives in Agali village in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale return to territories liberated from occupation continues, Report informs.

As many as 41 families, comprising 110 people, have been resettled to the Agali village in the Zangilan district at this stage.

The resettlers in Agali are families who previously lived temporarily in various regions of the republic, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Returning residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state support. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers, and honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the country's lands.