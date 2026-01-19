ANAMA: Over 500 hectares of land cleared of mines last week

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Domestic policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 14:45
    A total of six anti-tank mines, 63 anti-personnel mines, and 253 items of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories on January 12-18, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    According to ANAMA's weekly update on humanitarian demining operations, 508.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines during the indicated period.

    The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies. The activities covered the territories of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan, as well as the liberated villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.

    Ötən həftə 508 hektardan çox ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: На прошлой неделе от мин очищено более 508 гектаров территории

