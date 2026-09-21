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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Amy Carlon attends BakuID Innovation Conference

    Domestic policy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 16:49
    Amy Carlon attends BakuID Innovation Conference

    US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon has attended the BakuID Innovation Conference held at SABAH.city, the US Embassy in Baku wrote on its Facebook page, Report informs.

    "Chargé d'affaires Amy Carlon visited the BakuID Innovation Conference at SABAH.CITY, where U.S. and Azerbaijani innovators, entrepreneurs, students, and experts came together to build new connections in technology and business.

    U.S. experts sponsored by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) provided tailored one-on-one mentorship to Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and startup founders, while the U.S. Embassy's EducationUSA team connected students with educational opportunities in the United States.

    Under the U.S.-Azerbaijan Charter on Strategic Partnership, we have agreed to develop deeper cooperation on technology, AI, digital infrastructure, investment, and commercialization.

    Our initiatives at BakuID will help achieve these objectives by building practical connections between American and Azerbaijani experts, students, and innovators," the embassy wrote.

    Amy Carlon SABAH.city
    Emi Karlon BakuID İnnovasiya Konfransını ziyarət edib
    Эми Карлон посетила Инновационную конференцию BakuID

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