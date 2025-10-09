Ali Naghiyev: Azerbaijan's State Security Service prevented several cyber threats against critical infrastructure

This year, Azerbaijan's State Security Service identified and promptly prevented a number of global cyber threats targeting critical information infrastructures (CII), reads an address by Chief Colonel General Ali Naghiyev to participants of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge (CIDC 2025) cybersecurity festival in Baku.

According to Report, the message was read by Davud Rustamov, head of the State Security Service National Cyber ​​Security Center.

In his address, Naghiyev noted that in the modern world, CII security is a top priority for every state and an integral part of national security.

According to him, several individuals accused of accessing legally protected information through a cyberattack on a CII facility, as well as organizing the illegal circulation of malware, have been prosecuted.