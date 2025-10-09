Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Domestic policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 10:42
    Ali Naghiyev: Another mass grave discovered at a former combat position

    Although search and excavation work had been carried out in the Kalbajar direction in previous years, this year the process has been implemented systematically, using drone technology.

    Report informs that this was stated by Ali Naghiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, during his speech at an international conference on "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons" held in Baku.

    According to him, positive results have been achieved this year:

    "Currently, a team of specialists continues search and excavation work in the Aghdara district. According to the information provided to me, another mass grave has been discovered on a hill that was a former battle position. According to preliminary information, the remains of more than 10 Azerbaijani soldiers have been identified in the mass grave. Tomorrow, conference participants will visit the area."

    Missing persons Hostages and Missing Persons
    Əli Nağıyev: Ağdərədə növbəti kütləvi məzarlıq aşkarlanıb
    Али Нагиев: На бывшей боевой позиции армян в Агдере обнаружено массовое захоронение

