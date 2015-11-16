Ali Karimli to appeal to a court for registration results of APFP congress

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ As Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, we will continue our fight legally. If local courts do not remedy our suits, we will appeal to the European Court.

Report was told by Hasan Karimov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) Supreme Assembly.

Consultancies are held with lawyers, documents are collected, he says.

Not taking into state registration of APFP will have no effect on Party members, H.Karimov said.

Ministry of Justice returned the documents on results of Azerbaijan Popular Front Party congress managed by Ali Karimli. Razi Nurullayev presented APFP 'Trust congress' document to the Ministry of Justice, too, the Ministry reports. Therefore, parties offered to appeal to a court in order to resolve the dispute issue.