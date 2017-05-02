Ali Hasanov: Transition period has ended and new era of social and political transformation started in Azerbaijan

© Report.az

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Despite provocations of the inner and outer circles with anti-Azerbaijan stand, restoration of social and political stability by Heydar Aliyev in the country created favorable conditions for democratic reforms, which played an important role both in acceleration of independent state-building processes and formation of new economic and political system".

Report informs, Ali Hasanov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Public and Political Affairs, member of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Executive Board, stated in his article published in Azərbaycan (Azerbaijan) newspaper.

He stated that political threats to the national unity in the early years of Heydar Aliyev's coming to power necessitated ensuring the country's internal stability, socio-political and socio-ethnic security, establishment of civil solidarity and solution of other serious issues: "Therefore, ensuring socio-political and socio-ethnic security, which are important parts of national security system, study and consideration of impact of fundamental changes in the society on the people's interests became significant factors while carrying out political reforms.

The Presidential Aide noted that political reforms conditioned importance of constructive cooperation and civil solidarity in the society, which are one of the main features characterizing democratic political system: "The national leader has always recognized everyone's independent stand, the right to think differently, even showed boundless tolerance to unfounded criticism from opponents".

Heydar Aliyev considered democracy as realized discipline, creative process and demonstrated uncompromising stand against political adventurers, attempting to abuse this concept and create chaos in the society. Achieving unity of social and political forces for the sake of development of legal state and civil society as well as preventing clashes by overshadowing personal and group interests for national interest were in the focus of attention during political reforms. Creation of constructive cooperation among most political forces of the country was one of the main factors accelerating the process of building an independent state.