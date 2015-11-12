Presidential decree resigns Ali Abbasov from minister post

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on dismissal of Ali Abbasov from the post of Minister of Communication and High technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in accordance with the decree, Ali Mammad ogly Abbasov discharged from the position of minister of communication and high technologies.

A.Abbasov has worked as a minister since 2004.

He was a minister of communication and technologies in 2004-2014. He appointed as a minister of communication and high technologies under decree of the Azerbaijani President dated on March 7, 2014.