Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Alakbarli: WAC relies on int'l law in issue of return of Western Azerbaijanis

    Domestic policy
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 14:32
    Alakbarli: WAC relies on int'l law in issue of return of Western Azerbaijanis

    International law is the basis for the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their historical lands, Aziz Alakbarli, chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, said at the international scientific conference "The Right to Return in the Context of International Peace and Cooperation," dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," Report informs.

    He noted that the main goal is to ensure the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of people to their lands.

    "Cooperation with international organizations is a constant focus in this area. We have specifically emphasized in our documents that the Community respects all norms and principles of international law. It has been brought to the attention of the international community that the crimes committed by Armenians against our compatriots have crossed all boundaries. Unfortunately, Armenia not only refuses to accept responsibility for all its crimes but also denies the right of return to Azerbaijanis expelled from their ancestral lands. The material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan has been destroyed by Armenians. We have addressed this matter to all relevant bodies, including UNESCO. Despite the Community's constant calls, Armenia has not responded positively to this matter," he said.

    Alakbarli added that after the Washington meeting on August 8 of this year, the Armenian public, politicians, and media began spreading false information that Azerbaijan had supposedly abandoned the idea of ​​returning to Western Azerbaijan.

    "They even claimed that the Western Azerbaijan Community would cease its activities and all work in this direction would be halted. However, the Azerbaijani President's speech at the National Academy of Sciences testifies to the opposite. So, the Armenians will not achieve what they desire," he emphasiazized.

    Western Azerbaijan Community Armenia Aziz Alakbarli
    Əziz Ələkbərli: Qərbi azərbaycanlıların tarixi torpaqlara qayıdış məsələsində əsas istinadgahları beynəlxalq hüquqdur
    Алекберли: ОЗА опирается на международное право в вопросе возвращения западных азербайджанцев

    Latest News

    16:07
    Photo

    Green Growth Portal officially launched within COP30

    Infrastructure
    16:02

    Expert: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan rapidly strengthening cooperation in energy sector

    Energy
    15:50

    Alimbekov: Baku-Tashkent cultural ties continue to develop through literary exchange

    Culture
    15:43

    Expert: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan have potential to increase trade

    Foreign policy
    15:25

    Jamila Shermukhamedova: No one can break friendship between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:08
    Photo

    Another 219 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district receive house keys

    Karabakh
    15:06
    Photo

    Another 143 individuals resettled in Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district receive house keys

    Karabakh
    14:53

    Expert: Zangazur Corridor to enhance transit potential of Central Asian, South Caucasus countries

    Infrastructure
    14:41
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed