Alakbarli: WAC relies on int'l law in issue of return of Western Azerbaijanis

International law is the basis for the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their historical lands, Aziz Alakbarli, chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, said at the international scientific conference "The Right to Return in the Context of International Peace and Cooperation," dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," Report informs.

He noted that the main goal is to ensure the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of people to their lands.

"Cooperation with international organizations is a constant focus in this area. We have specifically emphasized in our documents that the Community respects all norms and principles of international law. It has been brought to the attention of the international community that the crimes committed by Armenians against our compatriots have crossed all boundaries. Unfortunately, Armenia not only refuses to accept responsibility for all its crimes but also denies the right of return to Azerbaijanis expelled from their ancestral lands. The material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan has been destroyed by Armenians. We have addressed this matter to all relevant bodies, including UNESCO. Despite the Community's constant calls, Armenia has not responded positively to this matter," he said.

Alakbarli added that after the Washington meeting on August 8 of this year, the Armenian public, politicians, and media began spreading false information that Azerbaijan had supposedly abandoned the idea of ​​returning to Western Azerbaijan.

"They even claimed that the Western Azerbaijan Community would cease its activities and all work in this direction would be halted. However, the Azerbaijani President's speech at the National Academy of Sciences testifies to the opposite. So, the Armenians will not achieve what they desire," he emphasiazized.