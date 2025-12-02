Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    2026 dates for Novruz, Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha holidays in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 18:19
    2026 dates for Novruz, Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha holidays in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan has set the official dates for Novruz, Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha holidays in 2026.

    According to Report, Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed the relevant decision.

    Under the decision, Novruz will be celebrated from March 20 through 24, Ramadan on March 20 and 21, and Eid al-Adha on May 27 and 28.

    Azerbaijan Novruz holiday Ramadan Eid al-Adha
    Azərbaycanda 2026-cı ilin Novruz, Ramazan və Qurban bayramı günləri müəyyən edilib
    Кабинет министров утвердил даты праздников Новруз, Рамазан и Гурбан в 2026 году

    Latest News

    19:27

    Statements of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    19:17
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU mull implementation of energy export project

    Energy
    18:54

    Israel receives remains of unidentified body from Gaza

    Other countries
    18:33

    Ireland to give €125M to Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits Dublin

    Other countries
    18:19

    2026 dates for Novruz, Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha holidays in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    18:14

    EU outlines cooperation priorities with Armenia

    Region
    18:03

    Minister: No significant tax increase in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector in 2026

    Finance
    17:52

    Former EU top diplomat Mogherini held in fraud probe

    Other countries
    17:34

    Marta Kos: EU proposes creation of quadripartite group to develop Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed