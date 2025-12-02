2026 dates for Novruz, Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha holidays in Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 02 December, 2025
- 18:19
Azerbaijan has set the official dates for Novruz, Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha holidays in 2026.
According to Report, Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed the relevant decision.
Under the decision, Novruz will be celebrated from March 20 through 24, Ramadan on March 20 and 21, and Eid al-Adha on May 27 and 28.
