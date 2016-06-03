​IV Congress of World Azerbaijanis opens in Baku

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ IV Congress of World Azerbaijanis has opened in Baku.

Report informs, the congress is attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The two-day meeting will bring together over 500 diaspora representatives and guests from 49 countries. Well known politicians, public figures, scientists and senior officials from several countries, members of parliament will be among the participants.

After the official opening sessions of the Congress will continue their work on the panels.

During the event, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora will meet with heads of state and government structures.

At the end the congress is expected to adopt a number of documents.

The Congress will complete on June 4.

Notably, more than 450 Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations operate in many countries of the world. I congress of World Azerbaijanis has been organized in Baku on November 9-10, 2001 on the initiative of national leader, President Heydar Aliyev. II congress has been held 5 years later, on March 16, 2006 in accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated February 8, 2006 No. 1291. III congress of World Azerbaijanis has been held in Baku city on July 5-6, 2011.