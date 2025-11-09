Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated with festive event in Toronto

    Diaspora
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 17:51
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated with festive event in Toronto

    A festive event dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day was held in Toronto, Canada.

    According to Report, the celebration was organized by the Vatan Azerbaijani Art and Culture Center with the support of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund under the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Canada.

    The event began with the performance of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Canada by Honored Artist Hasan Enami.

    Lalin Hasanova, head of the Vatan Azerbaijani Art and Culture Center and director of the Azerbaijan House in Toronto, and Vusal Suleymanov, chargé d'affaires of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Canada, delivered speeches expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to organizing the celebration. They emphasized that Azerbaijan's glorious victory in the Patriotic War was achieved under the leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, thanks to the heroism of the Azerbaijani army, martyrs, and veterans.

    Students of the My Azerbaijan weekend school, operating under the Azerbaijan House in Canada, and the dance group led by Orkhan Islamov performed Azerbaijani national dances. The event also featured an exhibition of artworks by Azerbaijani artist Vusala Zeynalli depicting the liberated territories.

