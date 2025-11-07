Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    5th anniversary of victory celebrated in United States

    Diaspora
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 21:00
    5th anniversary of victory celebrated in United States

    In the US state of Utah, an event was held to mark the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan"s Victory and Türkiye"s national holiday, Republic Day.

    Report informs, citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, that the event was organized with the support of the State Committee and the Turkish-American Association of Utah.

    During the event, a video was shown highlighting the history of Azerbaijan"s Victory.

    The cultural program included performances of national music and traditional dances. Guests were also offered traditional Azerbaijani and Turkish dishes.

    It was noted that such events make a significant contribution to strengthening the unity of Azerbaijani and Turkish communities living in the United States, as well as promoting cultural diversity among the local population.

    Victory Day Azerbaijan United States
    Photo
    ABŞ-də Zəfərin 5-ci ildönümü qeyd olunub
    В США отметили 5-ю годовщину Победы

