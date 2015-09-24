Zaha Hadid designed Heydar Aliyev Center, awarded the Riba Gold Medal for Architecture

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Dame Zaha Hadid has been awarded Riba's royal gold medal for architecture, making her the first woman to be awarded the honour in her own right.

Report informs referring to BBC, the renowned Iraqi-born, London-based architect designed the Aquatics Centre for the 2012 London Olympics.

She has designed buildings in cities from Guangzhou in China to Glasgow.

The medal is given in recognition of a lifetime's work by the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) and is personally approved by the Queen.

Riba president Jane Duncan, called her "a formidable and globally-influential force in architecture".

She said: "Highly experimental, rigorous and exacting, her work from buildings to furniture, footwear and cars, is quite rightly revered and desired by brands and people all around the world."

The architect was made a dame in 2012 and has won numerous awards during her career.

Dame Zaha has twice won the Riba Stirling Prize, the UK's most prestigious architecture award. In 2010, she won for the Maxxi Museum in Rome and in 2011 for the Evelyn Grace Academy in Brixton.

In 2004, she became the first woman to be awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Last year the Heydar Aliyev Centre, which she designed in Baku, Azerbaijan, won the Design Museum Design of the Year Award. She was also the first woman to win the top prize in that competition.