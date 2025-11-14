One of Quran's oldest manuscripts presented to congress participants in Uzbekistan
- 14 November, 2025
- 09:58
Participants of the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia" visited the Quran Hall, located in the Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Report informs.
The guests had the opportunity to see one of the oldest surviving manuscripts of the Muslim holy scripture in the world.
This Quran was copied at the behest of the third Muslim caliph, Uthman ibn Affan, and is currently included in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register.
The hall housing the historic manuscript was built according to the personal concept of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The manuscript is housed under a high dome, approximately 60 meters high, in one of the sections of the Center for Islamic Civilization.
