'Culture and Law: Modern Challenges' forum underway in Baku

The "Culture and Law: Modern Challenges" forum is taking place in Baku, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The event is being attended by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and his deputies, ANAS (Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences) President Academician Isa Habibbayli, scholars, members of parliament, and representatives of other organizations.

The forum will feature discussions on the topics of "Culture and Law," "The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Our Cultural Values," and "The Place of Culture in the System of International Relations."

Experts and government representatives will discuss the protection and development of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, including strengthening the legal framework for culture.