    Baku reaffirms commitment to supporting UNESCO's global and regional initiatives

    Culture
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 11:40
    Baku reaffirms commitment to supporting UNESCO's global and regional initiatives

    Azerbaijan intends to continue actively supporting UNESCO in implementing its global and regional initiatives, programs, and projects.

    Report notes, citing Azerbaijan's permanent mission to UNESCO, that the matter was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and UNESCO's new Director-General Khaled Al-Anani at the 43rd session of the General Conference.

    "On behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan, Mr. Mammadov congratulated Dr. El-Enany on his election and wished him success in his new mandate. The meeting focused on the prospects for partnership and cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO in advancing future initiatives. Azerbaijan expressed its readiness to continue supporting UNESCO in the implementation of its global and regional initiatives, programmes, and projects," the statement reads.

    Elnur Mammadov Deputy Minister UNESCO
    Bakı qlobal, regional təşəbbüslərin həyata keçirilməsində UNESCO-ya dəstək göstərməyə hazırdır
    Баку подтвердил готовность поддерживать ЮНЕСКО в реализации глобальных и региональных инициатив

