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    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at international festival in Belgrade

    Culture
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 09:35
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at international festival in Belgrade

    Azerbaijani national dishes were showcased at the Taste of Planet international gastronomic festival in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, the initiative was organized by the Center for Azerbaijani Language and Culture at the University of Belgrade with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Serbia.

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Tahir Taghizada addressed the opening ceremony. He spoke about the importance of introducing Azerbaijani culture, rich national cuisine and traditions of hospitality to the Serbian public, emphasizing that such cultural events contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and friendly ties between the two peoples. The diplomat also noted that Azerbaijan is celebrating State Sovereignty Day today.

    Gunel Babanli, head of the Center for Azerbaijani Language and Culture and Serbia coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis of Eastern Europe under the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan, introduced visitors to Azerbaijani dining culture and traditions of hospitality at the "Traditional Azerbaijani Dishes" section.

    Alongside video presentations on the history, nature and culture of Azerbaijan, festival participants were offered a selection of Azerbaijani national dishes, including fisincan plov, dovga, walnut kuku, dolma, pakhlava and shekerbura.

    The festival of national cuisines, which has been held in Novi Sad since 2017, took place in Belgrade for the first time this year. Held from September 18 to 20 under the slogan "Ukusi sveta na jednom mestu" ("Tastes of the World in One Place"), the gastronomic festival contributed to the development of cultural ties between peoples and the international promotion of the rich heritage of different countries.

    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at international festival in Belgrade
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at international festival in Belgrade
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at international festival in Belgrade
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at international festival in Belgrade
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at international festival in Belgrade
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at international festival in Belgrade
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at international festival in Belgrade
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at international festival in Belgrade
    Food Festival Belgrade Serbia
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    На международном фестивале в Белграде представили блюда азербайджанской кухни

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