Azerbaijan completes inventory of 25 more monuments in liberated territories
Culture
- 02 December, 2025
- 20:53
Azerbaijan has completed an inventory of 25 additional monuments, including 16 archaeological and 9 architectural sites, located in the liberated territories, Report informs.
The newly documented sites are situated in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Aghdara, and Khojaly.
With this latest effort, Azerbaijan has now inventoried a total of 575 cultural and historical monuments in the liberated territories.
