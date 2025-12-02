Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan completes inventory of 25 more monuments in liberated territories

    Culture
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 20:53
    Azerbaijan completes inventory of 25 more monuments in liberated territories

    Azerbaijan has completed an inventory of 25 additional monuments, including 16 archaeological and 9 architectural sites, located in the liberated territories, Report informs.

    The newly documented sites are situated in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Aghdara, and Khojaly.

    With this latest effort, Azerbaijan has now inventoried a total of 575 cultural and historical monuments in the liberated territories.

    Karabakh historical monuments
    Photo
    Azad edilmiş ərazilərdə daha 25 abidə inventarlaşdırılıb
    Photo
    В Карабахе инвентаризировано еще 25 историко-культурных памятников

    Latest News

    21:00

    Death toll in Sri Lanka floods, landslides rises to 465

    Other countries
    20:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan completes inventory of 25 more monuments in liberated territories

    Culture
    20:34

    Minister: UAE companies - leading investors in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Azerbaijan-UAE trade exceeded $2B in 2024

    Foreign policy
    20:08

    Ambassador: UAE-Azerbaijan relations reflect strong friendship

    Foreign policy
    19:50

    Baku hosts official reception on occasion of UAE's Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    19:27

    Statements of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    19:17
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU mull implementation of energy export project

    Energy
    18:54

    Israel receives remains of unidentified body from Gaza

    Other countries
    All News Feed