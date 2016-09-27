US Ambassador: Azerbaijan has historically revered values of multiculturalism

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has historically revered values of multiculturalism. We appreciate that our approach is the same."

Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told reporters in a concert dedicated to the Spanish Heritage Month.

He noted that 55 million American residents are Hispanics, who made a great contribution to the social, economic and cultural life of America. The Ambassador added that many of them became winners of prestigious awards and occupy important positions: "We believe the diversity of our wealth."

In turn, the Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan Labardini Rodrigo said that the Spanish language unites Latin American countries, as well as the Azerbaijani language similar to Turkish, which brings these countries together. He also noted that between the Mexicans and Azerbaijanis also have similarities.

Then was held a performance of the American musical group Matuto performing Latin music.

Notably, the concert was organized with the support of Cuba and the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan.