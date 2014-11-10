Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The second International Ashugs Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan. Report was informed in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the main aim of the festival is to promote ashyg art in the international arena, the increasing role of ashyg creativity, rallying of Azerbaijani ashugs with the masters of the genre from other countries.

Ashugs from Azerbaijan and Turkey, Iran, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries will take part in the festival, organized jointly by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Azerbaijani Ashugs Union.

Opening of the International Festival, organized with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will take place on November 12 in Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre. The performance of festival participants is scheduled also in Yevlakh, Gadabay, Shamkir, Gazakh, Tovuz and Ujar.

The festival will be held from November 10 to 18.