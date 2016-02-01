Tehran and Tabriz to host workshops of Azerbaijan artists

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's Tehran and Tabriz cities will host exhibition of famous Azerbaijani artists soon.

Report informs referring to Tehran Times, Iranian cultural attaché in Baku Ebrahim Ebrahimi said.

'Exhibitions will contribute to the development of relations between our countries in the fields of art and culture', E.Ebrahimi noted.

According to him, Iranian side and Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts (ASAA) have reached an agreement on holding joint symposiums as well as establishment of joint workshops of the two countries' artists.

He also said that ASAA rector Omar Eldarov agreed on further development of relations with Iran's academic centers.

Cultural attaché stressed that establishment of workshops of Iranian artists in Azerbaijan as well as Azerbaijani sculptors in Iran is planned.