President of Italy to receive members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

Baku, 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Following the High-Level Preparatory Meeting for the 4th Global Baku Forum in Rome the President of Italy and Minister of Foreign Affairs will meet the members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Report informs, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella will receive the members of the Center. Following the meeting, the reception will be hosted on behalf of President of Italy.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center was created with the multiple aims of preserving the reach cultural heritage of the past as well as encouraging and fostering current scholarship, research, cultural activity and social outreach, with aim to be a center of excellence for the production of knowledge and to be a place of dialogue and understanding between cultures and people.