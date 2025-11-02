Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Presentation of "Breath – Unity of Word and Sound" project held as part of "Art Weekend"

    Cultural policy
    • 02 November, 2025
    • 09:09
    Presentation of Breath – Unity of Word and Sound project held as part of Art Weekend

    The presentation of another project, "Breath – Unity of Word and Sound," took place at YARAT Contemporary Art Center as part of the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" initiative, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Association along with Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva.

    Specially prepared for the festival by the SÖZ multidisciplinary center, the immersive performance combined mystical music, Sufi poetry, and the power of the human voice.

    Ethnic melodies performed by the Savalan and Chardag groups, along with melodramatic recitations, created an atmosphere of spiritual unity, depth, and contemplation.

    In a conversation with an AZERTAC correspondent, poet and founder of the SÖZ multidisciplinary center Nigar Hasanzade said the project idea emerged immediately after receiving the invitation to the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" festival.

    Discussing the performance's philosophy, N. Hasanzade noted that it unites mystical music, poetry, and the power of the human voice.

    Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with support from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the "Art Weekend" festival commenced in Baku for the first time and will continue until November 2.

    Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva
    "Nəfəs – söz və səsin vəhdəti" adlı növbəti layihənin təqdimatı keçirilib
    В рамках проекта Art Weekend состоялась презентация очередного проекта "Дыхание - единство слова и звука"

