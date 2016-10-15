Pakistani PM’s spouse visits Azerilma LLC carpet gallery

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Spouse of Pakistani Prime Minister Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif has today visited Sehrli Ilmeler (Magic Stitches) gallery owned by Azerilma LLC, a carpet weaving company.

Report informs, she viewed the carpet gallery of Azerilma. She was briefed on the carpet weaving, one of the oldest and most traditional forms of art in Azerbaijan.

For centuries Azerbaijan had been a country of various handicrafts, particularly carpet-making. Azerbaijani carpets adorn many museum and private collections in the world.

Mrs. Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif was informed that Azerilma LLC was established in order to revive and enable the further development of the traditional Azerbaijani carpet-weaving art which has materially and spiritually enriched the world culture with its unique examples of carpets. At the same time Azerilma contributes to the popularization of this unique art through its carpet sales organized worldwide. The company commenced its activity in 1996.

There are many designers, arts critics, carpet-weavers, dyers and other specialists amongst them. Products of Azerilma were awarded with the prizes and diplomas of the exhibitions held in US, Germany, Austria, Great Britain, Italy, Japan and Russia.

For its activity, the Company was awarded the European Quality Award of the “United Europe” and “Leaders of the 21st Century” image programs run by the European Business Assembly.

The Pakistani PM’s spouse was presented with a keepsake.