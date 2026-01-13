Online exhibition held with joint participation of artists from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Within the framework of cooperation between the Union of Artists of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, and the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Republic of Azerbaijan, an international online exhibition entitled "Friendship on the Silk Road" was held, Report informs.

    The project is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

    The exhibition featured works by a total of 18 professional artists representing Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, bringing together diverse creative styles and aesthetic viewpoints.

    The paintings reflect the shared civilizational space shaped by the Great Silk Road and, in this context, the common historical memory and cultural-spiritual heritage of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples through the lens of contemporary artistic thought.

    As part of the online exhibition, a catalogue was presented that complements the conceptual and artistic content of the project.

    The catalogue opens with a foreword by a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chair of the Culture Committee, and Cultural Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Gunay Afandiyeva. It notes that the joint exhibition of Azerbaijani and Uzbek artists titled "Friendship on the Silk Road" is another wonderful example of the cultural unity of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

    The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov in his opening remarks, described the project as a vivid symbol of the deep historical, cultural, and spiritual ties between the two brotherly peoples:

    "Art, as a universal language, clearly reflects the commonality of values, traditions, and worldviews formed over centuries along the Great Silk Road."

