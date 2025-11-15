Legendary tenor Placido Domingo performs at Heydar Aliyev Center

The legendary Spanish tenor Placido Domingo performed at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on November 14, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the concert.

The concert showcased a harmonious cultural exchange, featuring not only the maestro Placido Domingo but also his son, Placido Domingo Jr., alongside esteemed Azerbaijani People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, Honored Artist Afag Abbasova, as well as Swiss opera singer Daria Rybak.

Under the baton of renowned Italian conductor Francesco Ivan Ciampa, the Uzeyir Hajibeyli State Symphony Orchestra graced the stage, performing a program featuring timeless compositions by global classical masters like C. Puccini, C. Verdi, and P. Mascagni.

Plácido Domingo offered a special surprise for the Azerbaijani audience this time too, as the legendary singer, joined by the other performers of the evening, collectively performed the folk song "Kuchelere su sepmishem" (I sprinkled water on the streets).

This performance was not Plácido Domingo's first tribute to Azerbaijani composers, notably, in 2010, the legendary singer honored Azerbaijan by performing Tofig Guliyev"s celebrated song "Sene de qalmaz" (It will be not left to you) at the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 87th birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.