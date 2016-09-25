Indian Food Festival was held in Baku

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ India-Azerbaijan “Dostluq Year” (Friendship Year) was launched in Baku with Indian Food Festival attended by over 2000 visitors.

“Report” was informed at the embassy of India in Azerbaijan that, the festival organised by the Indian Association in Azerbaijan, featured dishes from different parts of India, cultural performances and fashion show.

On this occasion, ambassador of India Sanjay Rana and Jala Aliyeva, member of the Milli Majlis Azerbaijan India Friendship Group unveiled the logo of India-Azerbaijan “Dostluq Year”. They also launched a bilingual book of popular Indian recipes “Hindustani Khana” in Azerbaijani and English languages, published by Indian Association Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Rana said that the “Dostluq Festival” marked an important milestone of 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Azerbaijan. 2016 is a momentous year for both countries as India is celebrating 70 years of independence while Azerbaijan is celebrating 25 years of its independence. Several India related cultural events will be held over the next 12 months in Azerbaijan to underline the close links of culture, cuisine and customs.

Speaking at the function, MP Jala Aliyeva congratulated the Indian Association Azerbaijan for holding the Food Festival and said India was loved in Azerbaijan and was known for its historic personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Azerbaijan and India have old links as seen in Ateshgah and their bilateral relations have been developing in every sphere in recent years.