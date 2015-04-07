Hungarian director shoots documentary about Baku

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ A Hungarian Cinematograph Guild member, director, producer and film director Bela Dospod completed his work on the documentary about Baku from "World Capitals" series by the support of Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary. Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary told Report that following his films about capital cities including London, Lisbon, Tunisia, Bratislava, Prague, Victoria (Seychelles), the author's film about the capital of Azerbaijan-Baku was shown on Hungarian TV channels these days.

26-minute film presents the familiarity with Baku by Hungarian youth who came from Budapest to Baku to see the friend living there for several years.