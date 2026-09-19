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    First congress of Turkic World Composers' Union held in Baku

    Cultural policy
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 12:46
    First congress of Turkic World Composers' Union held in Baku

    The first congress of the Union of Composers of the Turkic World has been held in Baku as part of the 18th International Music Festival, Report informs.

    The event was organized at the building of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

    The congress was attended by the heads of composers' organizations of the Turkic states, musicologists, and representatives of culture, the public, and mass media.

    The first congress of the Union of Composers of the Turkic World, organized as part of the 18th International Music Festival, is underway at the building of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union in Baku, Report informs.

    The congress is attended by the heads of composers' organizations of the Turkic states, musicologists, and representatives of culture, the public, and mass media.

    Participants will discuss joint projects of the Turkic states in the music sphere, as well as prospects for further cooperation.

    On September 18, the opening ceremony of the 18th International Music Festival took place at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

    It will last until September 30.

    Various concerts and musical events are planned as part of the festival.

    First congress of Turkic World Composers' Union held in Baku
    First congress of Turkic World Composers' Union held in Baku
    First congress of Turkic World Composers' Union held in Baku
    First congress of Turkic World Composers' Union held in Baku
    First congress of Turkic World Composers' Union held in Baku
    First congress of Turkic World Composers' Union held in Baku
    First congress of Turkic World Composers' Union held in Baku
    First congress of Turkic World Composers' Union held in Baku
    First congress of Turkic World Composers' Union held in Baku

    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Music festival
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    Bakıda I Türk Dünyası Bəstəkarlar İttifaqının Qurultayı keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В Баку прошел первый съезд Союза композиторов тюркского мира - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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