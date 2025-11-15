Filming of VIVANT series successfully completed in Azerbaijan with support of Baku Media Center

Filming for the second season of VIVANT, one of the most successful projects in the Japanese television industry, has successfully concluded in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The series is being produced by Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS Television). Renowned Japanese screenwriter Katsuo Fukuzawa directed the series.

VIVANT, whose first season was watched by over 60 million viewers in Japan, is currently streaming on Netflix. It has gained a wide international audience, this time continuing its story against the backdrop of Azerbaijan's unique natural beauty and multifaceted cultural landscape.

Filming for the second season began in August of this year and continued until the end of October. Filming took place in various regions of Azerbaijan, including Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Shamakhi, Gabala, Shaki, and Guba.

Baku Media Center, a leading audiovisual company in Azerbaijan and the region, acted as a partner in the project, providing organizational and technical support, logistics, filming permits, and coordination services necessary for the series' production.

"The premiere of the new season of the VIVANT series is scheduled for 2026. We are confident that subsequent episodes will make the story, which has captivated millions of viewers, even more appealing and generate widespread international interest. We believe this collaboration marks an important stage in the development of cultural and creative ties between Japan and Azerbaijan. Our joint partnership is a significant event in terms of introducing the development of the Azerbaijani film industry, its modern production capabilities, and its natural beauty to a broad global audience," the Baku Media Center noted.