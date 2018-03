Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host Hungarian classical music concert.

Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan Imre Laslotski told Report that the concert will be held in Philharmonic Hall on November 19.

Famous Hungarian opera singers, violinist Graf Mourja, pianist Dyord Uravets and opera singer Andrea Yeres-Bradshow will perform at the concert.

The concert will be accompanied by the Baku Philharmonic Orchestra.