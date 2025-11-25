Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Exhibitions and stands presented as part of Kalbajar City Day

    Cultural policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 17:39
    Exhibitions and stands presented as part of Kalbajar City Day

    As part of Kalbajar City Day, visitors were introduced to exhibitions and stands, Report informs.

    The presentation was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar district Bashir Hajiyev, as well as ministry and representative office staff, cultural and art figures, and residents of Kalbajar city.

    During the event, the Azerbaijan Photographers Union showcased the photo exhibition titled, Kalbajar – From Lens to History, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum presented the Memory exhibition, along with The Palette of Kalbajar exhibition and master classes, as well as a traditional crafts exhibition.

    Visitors were provided with detailed information about the exhibitions and the displayed artifacts and photo exhibits.

    The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar district.

    Kəlbəcər Şəhər Günü çərçivəsində sərgi və stendlərlə tanışlıq olub
    В Кяльбаджаре в рамках Дня города организована выставка

