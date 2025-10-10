Days of Azerbaijani Culture to be held in Turkmenistan
Cultural policy
- 10 October, 2025
- 20:09
Azerbaijan Culture Days are planned to be held in Turkmenistan in the spring of next year.
Report informs that the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, Gurbangmammet Elyasov, announced this at an event dedicated to Turkmenistan's Independence Day.
The diplomat noted that cultural and humanitarian cooperation plays a special role in the development of interstate relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.
"On October 13, Turkmenistan Culture Days will begin in Azerbaijan and will be held not only in the capital Baku, but also in Ganja. In the spring of next year, Azerbaijan Culture Days are planned to be held in Turkmenistan," he said.
