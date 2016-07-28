 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku will play host to the Indonesian Culture Festival

    The festival will feature traditional dances, cooking of Indonesia

    Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will play host to the Indonesian Culture Festival in October.

    Report was told by the Ambassador of Indonesia in Azerbaijan Husnan Bay Fananie.

    He noted that in this regard, he had a meeting at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan. According to him, work on definition of the date and venue of the festival is underway.

    H. B. Fananie said that the festival will feature traditional dances, performances, cooking of Indonesia, as well as will take place sale on traditional Indonesian clothing - batik.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi