Baku will host ethno concert of Azerbaijani and Israeli musicians

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host the II Sound Wave ethno concert with the participation of Azerbaijani and Israeli musicians.

Report informs, the concert will be held at the International Mugam Center, December 3.

Israeli musicians Shem Tov Levi and Gadi Ben Elisha, Azerbaijani mugham singers Huseyn Melikov, Sahib Pashazade, Toghrul Asadullayev and Soltan Aliyev will perform at the concert.

The audience will be presented traditional national music of Azerbaijan and Israel.