Baku State Circus resumes operations
Cultural policy
- 25 October, 2025
- 17:27
The Baku State Circus has resumed operations after a two-year hiatus, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.
The opening ceremony featured a program prepared by the Baku State Circus team featuring renowned circus performers from Hungary, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Belarus, Ethiopia, and Argentina.
