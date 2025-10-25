Baku State Circus resumes operations

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    • 25 October, 2025
    The Baku State Circus has resumed operations after a two-year hiatus, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

    The opening ceremony featured a program prepared by the Baku State Circus team featuring renowned circus performers from Hungary, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Belarus, Ethiopia, and Argentina.

    Bakı Dövlət Sirki fəaliyyətini bərpa edib
    Бакинский государственный цирк возобновил работу

