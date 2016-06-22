​Baku hosts music festival organized by the French Embassy

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ The French Embassy in Azerbaijan has once again organized a music festival in Baku.

Report informs, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mrs. Aurelia Boucher said at the opening that such events are designed to bring together the peoples of the two countries.

Mrs. Ambassador pointed out the reinforced humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and France:

"France and Azerbaijan have a lot in common. And these concerts once again prove this."

Participants of the French TV show «The Voice» ArazÔzarA (Araz Humbatov), composer and singer, Milan Mammadov, SubHe group, Les Gamins + Fafee (Farida), as well as soloists of the French Lyceum in Baku and participants of «Səs Azərbaycan» Huseyn Abdullayev, Agamehdi Mirzayev, Laman Dadashova and Nigar Huseynli.