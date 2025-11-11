Azerbaijani Literature section opens at Albanian National Library

A new Azerbaijani Literature section has been inaugurated at the National Library of Albania in Tirana, Report informs, citing the National Library of Azerbaijan.

Director of the Albanian National Library, Piro Misha, emphasized the significant growth of cultural cooperation between Albania and Azerbaijan in recent years. He noted that the creation of the Azerbaijani Literature section serves to strengthen friendship and cultural ties between the two countries. According to him, the section is not only a collection of books but also a spiritual and intellectual bridge between the two nations.

Misha added that the Albanian National Library plans to organize future events and reading days dedicated to Azerbaijani literature, as well as to continue exchanges between writers and scholars of both countries.

Professor Karim Tahirov, Director of the National Library of Azerbaijan, stated that the newly established section in Albania plays an important role in showcasing the richness and diversity of Azerbaijani literature. He underlined that it represents not merely a book collection, but also a window for Albanian readers to explore Azerbaijan"s culture and history.

Participants of the event viewed the Azerbaijani Literature section and expressed keen interest in the exhibited books and publications.