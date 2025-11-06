Azerbaijan's presidential aide shares post about completion of filming for movie "44"

Filming for the feature film "44," which tells the story of the 44-day Patriotic War, has been completed, Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Anar Alakbarov wrote on social media, Report informs.

He noted that serious and challenging work lies ahead during the post-production stage.

"Filming of the feature film "44," which we worked diligently on for four years, was successfully completed today. I express my sincere gratitude to my entire team, the talented actors, and everyone who contributed so fully to the creation of this film. Working with such a talented team was a great pleasure and a valuable experience," the post reads.