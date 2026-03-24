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    Azerbaijan makes debut at Luxembourg's largest festival

    Cultural policy
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 09:44
    Azerbaijan makes debut at Luxembourg's largest festival

    Azerbaijan participated for the first time in Luxembourg's international festival, presenting a national pavilion where visitors explored the country's rich cultural heritage, unique traditions, and sampled Azerbaijani cuisine.

    Report's European bureau said the country's participation in the annual Festival of Migrations, Cultures, and Citizenship was organized with support from Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora, its embassies in Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Luxembourg-Azerbaijan Friendship Association (LuxAz).

    LuxAz representatives highlighted that participation in such festivals is vital for promoting Azerbaijani culture in Luxembourg and strengthening ties with various communities, viewing these events as an effective tool of people-to-people diplomacy.

    Pavilion leaders Sevinj Omarli and Seymur Ahmadov said they plan to continue participating in international events. The festival debut exceeded expectations, drawing significant interest from visitors, including officials.

    Among the visitors were Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign and External Trade Xavier Bettel, who served as prime minister from 2013 to 2023, and the Minister for Family, Solidarity, Cohabitation, and Refugee Reception, Max Hahn.

    The 43rd edition of the festival, held over the past weekend at Luxexpo The Box, attracted around 35,000 visitors. Over two days, the event featured conferences, debates, workshops, performances, and exhibitions, with more than 400 stands representing associations, cultures, gastronomy, crafts, and civic life from around the world.

    Held annually since 1981, the festival has become a signature event for Luxembourg, where nearly 47% of the population are foreigners. Its goals include fostering dialogue between communities, supporting integration, and promoting cultural diversity.

    Azerbaijan makes debut at Luxembourg's largest festival
    Azerbaijan makes debut at Luxembourg's largest festival
    Azerbaijan makes debut at Luxembourg's largest festival
    Azerbaijan makes debut at Luxembourg's largest festival
    Azerbaijan makes debut at Luxembourg's largest festival

    State Committee for Work with Diaspora LuxAz Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Friendship Association Festival in Luxembourg Xavier Bettel Max Hahn
    Photo
    Azərbaycan ilk dəfə Lüksemburqda keçirilən beynəlxalq festivalda təmsil olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан впервые участвовал в крупнейшем фестивале Люксембурга

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