    Ali bey Huseynzade's Istanbul archive to be brought to Baku - EXCLUSIVE

    Great writer's daughter donated her father's archive to Azerbaijan

    Istanbul. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani outstanding writer, philosopher, literary critic, artist, publicist, great educator, teacher Ali bey Huseynzade's archive in Istanbul will be brought to Baku.

    Turkish bureau of Report News Agency informs, A.Huseynzade's sole heir daughter, 95-year-old Feyzaver Alpsarlan has donated her father's archive of works and personal belongings to Azerbaijan.

    The donation has been formalized with witness of the delegation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism, F.Alpsarlan, a physician, officials of the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Istanbul and notary officers.

    Currently, the works are kept at the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Istanbul. The archive will be brought to Azerbaijan after official appeal to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and receiving permission. The works will be exhibited at 'Istiglal' museum in Baku, where painting and sculpture works, maps, photos, books, currency bills and other exhibits are demonstrated.

    Notably, Ali bey Huseynzade was born in 1864 in Salyan. He was one of the most prominent representatives of the Azerbaijani-Turkish public opinion in the 20th century, author of 'Becoming a Turk, Muslim and European (modernization)' triad and colors of Azerbaijani flag.

    Vusala Abbasova, Report

