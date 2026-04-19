Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Aktoty Raimkulova: Azerbaijan key to Turkic world's global rise

    Cultural policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 14:21
    Aktoty Raimkulova: Azerbaijan key to Turkic world's global rise

    Aktoty Raimkulova, president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, said Azerbaijan has made significant contributions to the Turkic world's emergence as an important force on the global political and cultural stage.

    Speaking to Report's Türkiye bureau on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, she said Baku's role as a hub of initiatives and support for the ideas of Ilham Aliyev are of great importance for the Turkic world.

    "Today, the world's attention is focused on Azerbaijan. In particular, the victory in the Karabakh war demonstrated the country's strength, its attachment to its land and its commitment to justice. As a result, your country's voice is not only heard in the Turkic world, but is also respected and influential globally," Raimkulova said.

    She added that the organization she leads also serves as an effective diplomatic tool of "soft power."

    "That is why we actively participate in such events. Through this, we showcase our shared heritage, culture and language. Issues that are fundamental to humanity today are crucial for preserving peace. Values such as respect for the environment, family, water, mothers, women and children form the foundation of this. We have a duty to preserve the common human heritage created by our great scholars, writers and poets. This is also an integral part of diplomatic activity and is gaining increasing importance. Therefore, it is very important for us that the voices of our countries are heard globally. Azerbaijan has for decades played an important role in the Turkic world and within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, contributing to the development of these platforms through numerous initiatives," she said.

    "When assessing Azerbaijan's role in this organization, it is particularly important to highlight the work of President Ilham Aliyev. He consistently puts forward important initiatives aimed at preserving peace and strengthening unity in the Turkic world," Raimkulova added.

    Aktoty Raimkulova Turkic states Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Aktotı Raimkulova: Türk dünyasının qlobal gücə çevrilməsində Azərbaycanın önəmli xidmətləri var
    Раимкулова: Азербайджан внес важный вклад в превращение тюркского мира в глобальную силу

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