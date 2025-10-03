7th Baku International Architecture Competition wraps up

On October 2, a ceremony to announce the results of the 7th International Architecture Competition was held in Baku, Report informs.

Arzu Aliyeva, director of the Baku Media Center, attended the event.

Elbay Gasimzade, chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, reminded that the Baku International Architecture Competition has been held for the seventh time since 2013. He noted that over 100 projects from 20 countries were submitted to the first competition.

"We decided to continue this tradition and hold the competition every two years. The number of participants has grown year after year. This year's competition features 270 projects from nearly 40 countries. This competition is among the five most prestigious competitions of the International Union of Architects. The jury has always consisted of five members, four of whom are recognized experts within the International Union of Architects and are represented by foreign experts. The competition, which is held in seven categories, is quite prestigious," he emphasized.

Minister of Culture Adil Karimli noted that the Baku International Architecture Competition brings together many renowned architects from around the world in the capital of Azerbaijan every two years to jointly address key issues and contribute to the development of this field.

"President Ilham Aliyev provides consistent and comprehensive support to the development of architecture. First Vice President and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva is a patron of Azerbaijani culture. Mehriban Aliyeva places special emphasis on architecture as an important cultural sphere and contributes to the preservation, restoration, and transmission of cultural heritage to future generations. Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Director of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva also actively support cultural projects and are close friends of cultural figures and architects," the minister noted.

The competition jury members then received the highest award of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan – the Academician Mikayil Huseynov Commemorative Medal.

Following this, the competition results were announced. The winners of the three prize places were awarded in each category.

The event concluded with an artistic program.