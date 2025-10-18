Mukhtar Babayev mulls COP31 with Turkish minister
COP29
- 18 October, 2025
- 15:05
COP29 President and Azerbaijani Presidential Envoy on Climate Change Mukhtar Babayev has met with Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Murat Kurum in Istanbul as part of the Zero Waste Forum, Report informs referring to the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on COP31.
