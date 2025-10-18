Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Mukhtar Babayev mulls COP31 with Turkish minister

    COP29
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 15:05
    COP29 President and Azerbaijani Presidential Envoy on Climate Change Mukhtar Babayev has met with Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Murat Kurum in Istanbul as part of the Zero Waste Forum, Report informs referring to the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change.

    During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on COP31.

    Muxtar Babayev türkiyəli nazirlə COP31-i müzakirə edib
    Мухтар Бабаев обсудил с турецким министром COP31

