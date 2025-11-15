Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Mukhtar Babayev: Climate transparency important for fulfilling Paris Agreement commitments

    COP29
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 11:30
    Mukhtar Babayev: Climate transparency important for fulfilling Paris Agreement commitments

    Climate transparency plays a vital role in fulfilling the commitments made under the Paris Agreement, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said at the Ministerial High-Level Dialogue on Transparency, held at the initiative of the COP29 Presidency in partnership with the COP30 Presidency in Belem, Brazil, Report informs.

    Babayev emphasized the importance of the collaborative climate transparency atmosphere established in Baku, noting that this positive tradition will continue to contribute to the global climate agenda.

    COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen, high-level EU representatives, environment ministers and deputy ministers from China, the UK, Norway, the UAE, Angola, Tuvalu, and other countries, heads of several international organizations, and other high-level officials also spoke at the event.

    During the discussions, Azerbaijan's contribution to climate transparency during its presidency of COP29 was highly commended. It was noted that its leadership in this area, as well as the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform (BTP), have made a significant contribution to strengthening transparency on the global climate agenda.

    Azerbaijan COP29 Mukhtar Babayev
    Photo
    Muxtar Babayev: İqlim şəffaflığı Paris Sazişi çərçivəsində götürülmüş öhdəliklərin yerinə yetirilməsində mühüm rol oynayır
    Photo
    Мухтар Бабаев: Климатическая прозрачность важна для выполнения обязательств Парижского соглашения

    Latest News

    13:00

    KMG, Uzbekneftegaz ink agreement on Zharkyn project in Kazakhstan

    Energy
    12:54

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to Palestine

    Foreign policy
    12:38
    Photo

    SOCAR, DeGolyer and MacNaughton mull joint projects

    Energy
    12:25

    US military planning for divided Gaza with ‘green zone' secured by international, Israeli troops

    Other countries
    12:14
    Photo

    Filming of VIVANT series successfully completed in Azerbaijan with support of Baku Media Center

    Cultural policy
    12:08

    Nigar Arpadarai participates in parliamentary meeting within COP30

    COP29
    12:03
    Photo

    Western Azerbaijan Community holding int'l conference on right of return

    Foreign policy
    11:51

    Masato Kanda: ADB to support Azerbaijan's transformation into regional hub between Central Asia, Europe

    Infrastructure
    11:30
    Photo

    Mukhtar Babayev: Climate transparency important for fulfilling Paris Agreement commitments

    COP29
    All News Feed