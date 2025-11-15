Mukhtar Babayev: Climate transparency important for fulfilling Paris Agreement commitments

Climate transparency plays a vital role in fulfilling the commitments made under the Paris Agreement, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said at the Ministerial High-Level Dialogue on Transparency, held at the initiative of the COP29 Presidency in partnership with the COP30 Presidency in Belem, Brazil, Report informs.

Babayev emphasized the importance of the collaborative climate transparency atmosphere established in Baku, noting that this positive tradition will continue to contribute to the global climate agenda.

COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen, high-level EU representatives, environment ministers and deputy ministers from China, the UK, Norway, the UAE, Angola, Tuvalu, and other countries, heads of several international organizations, and other high-level officials also spoke at the event.

During the discussions, Azerbaijan's contribution to climate transparency during its presidency of COP29 was highly commended. It was noted that its leadership in this area, as well as the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform (BTP), have made a significant contribution to strengthening transparency on the global climate agenda.