Magen David Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan acts within both its national legislation and ECHR

Human rights organization Magen David Azerbaijan has issued an official legal response to the European Parliament's latest resolution on Azerbaijan, adopted on December 18, 2025, David Seliverstov, chairman of Magen David Azerbaijan, a society for the protection of human rights and charity, said, according to Report.

"Magen David Azerbaijan, acting within national and international law, and respecting the institutions of the European Union and European Parliament, considers it necessary to provide a point-by-point legal response to European Parliament resolution P10_TA(2025)0339, based on the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the principle of rule of law, permissible limits of international monitoring, and the balance between human rights and national security, recognized in both Azerbaijani and European law," Seliverstov said.

He said that after analyzing the adopted resolution, Magen David Azerbaijan concluded that Azerbaijan acts within its national legislation and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The organization highlighted that the European Parliament's claim of "nearly 400 political prisoners" is not confirmed by any international court rulings or official lists recognized by the European Court of Human Rights.

"Conducting closed court sessions complies with both national and European law in cases related to national security," the organization's legal response stated.

Magen David Azerbaijan emphasized that applying national security provisions is permitted under the ECHR and practiced in EU countries, including France, Germany, and Spain, while Azerbaijan follows similar standards.

"Condemnation by a political body [the European Parliament] cannot replace judicial review and has no binding legal force. Claims of legislative non-compliance are declarative. Azerbaijan is a party to the ECHR, implements European Court of Human Rights decisions, and regularly updates its legislation. Azerbaijan also takes note of European Parliament resolutions but reserves its sovereign right to legally evaluate and respond," the organization added.

The statement also notes that Azerbaijan does not prevent diplomatic monitoring, provided national laws, sovereignty, and procedural rules are respected.

Furthermore, the organization said civil society in Azerbaijan operates within the law, and support can be provided without politicization or interference.

"Human rights should not be used as a tool for political pressure. The Republic of Azerbaijan acts within both its national legislation and the European Convention on Human Rights," Magen David Azerbaijan concluded.