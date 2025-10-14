Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    COP29 presidency presents update on From Baku to Belem roadmap

    COP29
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 16:35
    COP29 presidency presents update on From Baku to Belem roadmap

    Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev has presented an update on the "From Baku to Belem to $1.3 Trillion" roadmap, launched in Baku during COP29 in conjunction with the COP30 Presidency, Report informs referring to the official COP29 page on X.

    The COP29 Presidency delegation is participating in the Pre-COP30 in Brasilia.

    "Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev presented an update on the Baku to Belém Roadmap to USD 1.3T, launched in Baku during COP29, together with the COP30 incoming Presidency. The Presidencies underscored the inclusive nature of the consultation process they had with all stakeholders to work out a Roadmap that includes practical actions to scale up climate finance for developing countries to at least USD 1.3 trillion per year by 2035," reads the message.

    Yalchin Rafiyev Azerbaijan COP29
    COP29 sədrliyi "Bakıdan Belemə" yol xəritəsi üzrə yenilənməni təqdim edib
    Председательство СОР29 представило обновление по дорожной карте "от Баку до Белена"

