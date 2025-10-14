COP29 presidency presents update on From Baku to Belem roadmap

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev has presented an update on the "From Baku to Belem to $1.3 Trillion" roadmap, launched in Baku during COP29 in conjunction with the COP30 Presidency, Report informs referring to the official COP29 page on X.

The COP29 Presidency delegation is participating in the Pre-COP30 in Brasilia.

"The Presidencies underscored the inclusive nature of the consultation process they had with all stakeholders to work out a Roadmap that includes practical actions to scale up climate finance for developing countries to at least USD 1.3 trillion per year by 2035," reads the message.