Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    COP29 presidency completes its attendance at Pre-COP in Brasilia

    COP29
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 14:38
    COP29 presidency completes its attendance at Pre-COP in Brasilia

    The COP29 Presidency has completed its attendance at the Pre-COP in Brasilia, the final set of negotiations before COP30 in Belém, the COP29 said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "During the summit, the team called on all Parties to deliver on their climate finance promises as we collectively strive to achieve Brazil"s vision of an implementation COP. In particular, the COP29 President and Lead Negotiator called on all parties to deliver progress on adaptation, and ensure that they maintain momentum and focus on the Baku Adaptation Roadmap, which will be a useful tool in advancing the Global Goal on Adaptation," COP29's post reads.

    COP29 Pre-COP Brasilia Belem
    COP29 Sədrliyi Braziliyadakı Pre-COP görüşlərində iştirakını başa çatdırıb
    Председательство СОР29 завершило участие в Pre-COP в Бразилиа

    Latest News

    14:49

    Emin Huseynov: Over 3,000 residents now live in Fuzuli

    Domestic policy
    14:46

    Citizen participation drives success of smart cities in Azerbaijan, says British expert

    ICT
    14:40
    Photo

    BP contributes to preservation of Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacy

    Energy
    14:38

    COP29 presidency completes its attendance at Pre-COP in Brasilia

    COP29
    14:23

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of International Conference of Asian Political Parties

    Other
    14:02

    Elgun Safarov: Legislative amendments are needed to combat cyberbullying in Azerbaijan

    Individual sports
    13:53

    Baku begins preparations for World Urban Forum 2026

    Infrastructure
    13:45

    Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan fund to finance carpet production in Kyrgyzstan

    Business
    13:44

    ADB's active project portfolio exceeds $100 billion

    Finance
    All News Feed