COP29 presidency completes its attendance at Pre-COP in Brasilia
COP29
- 17 October, 2025
- 14:38
The COP29 Presidency has completed its attendance at the Pre-COP in Brasilia, the final set of negotiations before COP30 in Belém, the COP29 said in a post on X, Report informs.
"During the summit, the team called on all Parties to deliver on their climate finance promises as we collectively strive to achieve Brazil"s vision of an implementation COP. In particular, the COP29 President and Lead Negotiator called on all parties to deliver progress on adaptation, and ensure that they maintain momentum and focus on the Baku Adaptation Roadmap, which will be a useful tool in advancing the Global Goal on Adaptation," COP29's post reads.
