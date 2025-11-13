Uzbekistan proposes holding Central Asia–Azerbaijan investment forum in 2026
Business
- 13 November, 2025
- 17:35
Uzbekistan has proposed hosting a Central Asia and Azerbaijan Investment Forum in Samarkand in 2026, Report informs, citing Uzbek media.
The initiative was announced by Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, during the first meeting of trade and investment ministers from Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan held in Tashkent.
According to Kudratov, the event could serve as a platform to unite regional business initiatives and promote a joint Made in Central Asia brand.
"Producing goods under a single regional label will help boost export potential and increase the global recognition of products from Central Asian countries," the minister emphasized.
